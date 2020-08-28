You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 109 DEGREES EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA,
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST
TEXAS.

* WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.

&&

Power out? When it comes to food, when in doubt, throw it out

refrigerator

SHREVEPORT, La. - With tens of thousands in the ArkLaTex sweating it through a major power outage following the onslaught of Laura, there's a lot to consider to keep you and your family safe. The safety of refrigerated and frozen foods is always a concern following extended power outages.

RELATED ARTICLE - Hurricane Laura devastates power grid in central Louisiana; nearly 2,700 workers responding

Here are a few tips about food safety.

Most health experts agree, food can only be kept cold enough inside a refrigerator with no power for four hours before it becomes unsafe to eat.

High-protein foods, such as dairy (including milk, cream, sour cream and yogurt), meat (raw, leftovers and lunch meats), fish and poultry should be consumed as soon as possible if power is not restored immediately. These items cannot be stored safely at room temperature.

According to foodsafety.gov, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, soft and shredded cheeses, such as blue, brie, cottage cheese and mozzarella, should be discarded if they were kept above 40 degrees for more than two hours, while hard cheeses, including cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, and provolone; processed and grated cheeses, such as Parmesan or Romano, as well as butter or margarine, may be kept a little longer.
 
Whole fruits and uncooked vegetables can be stored safely at room temperature until there are obvious signs of spoilage, such as mold or wilting. Cut fruits and vegetables, as well as pre-cut or pre-washed greens, should be discarded.
 
Opened jars of sauces and spreads, such as mayonnaise and tartar sauce, should be discarded if they were kept above 50 degrees for more than eight hours, according to foodsafety.gov. Foods like jelly, relish, taco sauce, Worcestershire, barbecue, mustard, vinegar-based dressings, ketchup, olives and pickles may be kept, but opened creamy-based dressings should be discarded.

When it comes to the freezer, if the door has remained closed, a fully stocked freezer should safely keep food for two days, and a half-full freezer can keep food safe for about one day. Food can be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40 degrees or below.

LSU AgCenter food safety expert Wennie Xu says limiting trips to the refrigerator and freezer while the electricity is out can extend the safety of the food inside. You can do this by having coolers for regularly used foods to limit opening the refrigerator if the power will be out for more than four hours.

It’s a good idea to have an appliance thermometer in the freezer to monitor the temperature or have a tip-sensitive meat thermometer on hand to check the temperature of the food.

“If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, check the temperature when the power comes back on,” Xu said. “If the freezer thermometer reads 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen.”

If you don’t have a thermometer, you can check each package of food to determine if it is safe.

“You can’t rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, it is safe to refreeze or cook,” Xu said.

A manual can opener is a good tool to have so you can eat shelf-stable canned foods while without electricity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments