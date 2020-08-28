Power out? When it comes to food, when in doubt, throw it out

SHREVEPORT, La. - With tens of thousands in the ArkLaTex sweating it through a major power outage following the onslaught of Laura, there's a lot to consider to keep you and your family safe. The safety of refrigerated and frozen foods is always a concern following extended power outages.
Here are a few tips about food safety.
Most health experts agree, food can only be kept cold enough inside a refrigerator with no power for four hours before it becomes unsafe to eat.
High-protein foods, such as dairy (including milk, cream, sour cream and yogurt), meat (raw, leftovers and lunch meats), fish and poultry should be consumed as soon as possible if power is not restored immediately. These items cannot be stored safely at room temperature.
When it comes to the freezer, if the door has remained closed, a fully stocked freezer should safely keep food for two days, and a half-full freezer can keep food safe for about one day. Food can be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40 degrees or below.
LSU AgCenter food safety expert Wennie Xu says limiting trips to the refrigerator and freezer while the electricity is out can extend the safety of the food inside. You can do this by having coolers for regularly used foods to limit opening the refrigerator if the power will be out for more than four hours.
It’s a good idea to have an appliance thermometer in the freezer to monitor the temperature or have a tip-sensitive meat thermometer on hand to check the temperature of the food.
“If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, check the temperature when the power comes back on,” Xu said. “If the freezer thermometer reads 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen.”
If you don’t have a thermometer, you can check each package of food to determine if it is safe.
“You can’t rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, it is safe to refreeze or cook,” Xu said.
A manual can opener is a good tool to have so you can eat shelf-stable canned foods while without electricity.