SHREVEPORT, La. - The Memorial Day weekend is upon us, a time to honor those who gave their lives in service to our country. People will celebrate by gathering with friends and family, many times outdoors. Whether taking a beach vacation or enjoying water sports or a picnic, Memorial weekend often means being in the sun.
Dr. Cara Permenter of Christus Health says while celebrating and having fun outside, people should remember to protect their skin. She says preventing sun damage is much better than having to fight skin cancer. She recommends mineral sunscreens with an SPF of 50 and to reapply every 80 minutes to 2 hours.
“You also have chemical sunscreens that work well. But mineral sunscreens prevent more sun rays from coming through. They last a little longer, they’re a little thicker,” she explained. “Make sure you’re avoiding the most intense parts of the day with the sun rays — not so much the hottest part of the day, but the more intense. Usually in the morning, sun rays are stronger than they are later in the day.”
Permenter says it is extremely important to protect kids’ skin.
“Sunburns in childhood are what increase your risk of skin cancer. Because that basil layer, the bottom layer of your skin, which is where all the new cells are coming up, if mutations in the cells of the lower levels of the skin, which happens with young kids, if things happen at that very young level, then they are at increased risk of having skin cancers later in life. And that’s because they took that damage to their skin very early before it was mature,” Permenter said.
She added that it is not safe to put sunscreen on a baby younger than 6 months old. So be sure to cover them in clothing, like a rash guard, and keep them under an umbrella.