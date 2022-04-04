SHREVEPORT, La. — Willis-Knighton Health System treated its 1,000th proton therapy patient on Friday.
Proton therapy is a type of radiation therapy. But unlike traditional radiation, proton particles stop at a certain depth, rather than continuing to travel through the body.
“Because it's a particle, you can push that particle into a tumor where it will deposit all of its energy right on a tumor, and the particle is annihilated, so there's no exit dose, said Dr. Lane Rosen, a radiation oncologist with the Willis-Knighton Proton Therapy Center. “So, particle therapy or proton therapy can treat a cancer very effectively, with a much, much lower dose of radiation therapy to the patient, which can result in a lower rate of side effects.”
In traditional X-ray radiation, the tissue surrounding the treated tumor can be affected by the radiation. But with proton therapy, surrounding tissue is far less damaged.
“When you go through proton therapy, you see about one-third of the dose to the healthy tissue surrounding a tumor,” Rosen said. “So it allows you to escalate the dose to a tumor and significantly reduce the complications that can occur much later from treatment.”
Physicians say this is especially good for younger patients. Preventing surrounding tissue from radiation damage can prevent longterm side effects later in life.
Proton therapy is non-invasive and painless. It is highly effective on many different types of cancer, according to oncologists.
Willis-Knighton has the only proton therapy center in Louisiana.