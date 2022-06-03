SHREVEPORT, La. — Cases of monkeypox have now been found in 31 countries. The U.S. has 21 confirmed cases in 11 states.
Monkeypox is characterized by whitish blisters that scab over. Other symptoms include enlarged lymph nodes, fever, fatigue and respiratory symptoms. Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease expert with Willis Knighton Health System, says monkeypox is not expected to become a pandemic. He says because close contact with an infected person is necessary to catch it, health officials should be able to contain the spread.
“The incubation period can be two to three weeks. So, it's very possible that those individuals may have exposed others,” Bocchini said. “But if we begin to identify people who are infected, and identify the people around them who have been exposed, there is a really good chance that the virus could be controlled, and ultimately eradicated, rather than becoming a much bigger pandemic or outbreak.”
Public health officials are increasing testing to isolate and prevent the virus from spreading in communities.
The CDC says smallpox vaccines can prevent monkeypox, when administered before exposure. The U.S. has 100 million doses stockpiled.
Routine use of the smallpox vaccine in the U.S. stopped in 1972, because the vaccine got rid of the disease. The World Health Assembly declared that smallpox was completely eradicated across the globe in 1980. So, anyone born after that has not received a smallpox vaccine. And those who have, received their doses about 50 years ago.
“Those of us who are old enough to have been vaccinated, it's been years since we've been vaccinated. It's not clear how much protection a smallpox vaccine received 40-50 years ago would have to control monkeypox at this point,” said Bocchini. “But yes, it is true that the data suggests that smallpox vaccine does help prevent monkeypox. And in fact, it's been used in some outbreaks of monkeypox to try and reduce the spread within an area of contact.”
The CDC says the overall health risk to the public is currently low.
Click here for more information on monkeypox: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/index.html