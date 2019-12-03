SHREVEPORT, La - If you need to change your current health plan or find a new one, time is running out! Now is the time to go to update your information or select a new plan that best meets your needs. Even if you are happy with your current health coverage, you might find something better.
Every year health plan options change in cost, coverage and participating providers. This year premiums have dropped while plan choice has increased. The average premium for a benchmark health plan on the federal exchange dropped by 4 percent and there are also 20 more issuers delivering more choice and competition for consumers.
You only have until December 15 to make changes to or select a new plan. Most people will have to wait a full year before they can enroll or make changes to their plans if they miss the open enrollment deadline.