A batch of chocolate milk was recalled after it was discovered some of it could contain food-grade sanitizers.
Hiland Dairy is recalling its half-pint, 1% low fat, chocolate milk produced in Norman, Oklahoma.
Affected products were distributed to the following areas:
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, metro area
- Western Oklahoma
- Dallas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Tyler, Texas
The products with plant code #4025, and sell-by date of January 27, 2021, were affected.
Only eight cases were affected. Out of precaution, the company is recalling all of its products with the January 27 date.
Food grade sanitizers are often used to clean surfaces touched by food. If consumed, it can cause illness.