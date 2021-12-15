SHREVEPORT, La. — A degenerative brain condition dominating the news has professional athletes and medical professionals concerned.
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, is a condition that has been found in the brains of NFL players. Most recently, it was found in Phillip Adams after he fatally shot six people and then committed suicide.
Repeated blows to the head, specifically those which are traumatic, like concussions, cause chronic, progressive damage to the brain. With CTE, the brain shrinks, and neurofibrillary tangles are found that contain a protein called "tau." While both of these changes to the brain also occur with Alzheimer’s disease, research shows that CTE is different in other ways.
The biggest problem is that while there are signs, it cannot be diagnosed prior to death.
“Depression, mood swings, anger issues, chronic headaches, chronic migraines that are caused by different triggers, are all signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE,” said Dr. Charles Webb, Ochsner LSU Health sports medicine division director. “But we can't prove it and say that person actually had CTE right now until autopsy. We don't have a good medical test. There's not a blood test.”
Webb said even brain scans do not show the changes doctors would need to see to diagnose it.
“MRIs and CAT scans, they look at the hardware, they look at the structure of the brain. They're not looking at how the electrical currents and thought processes are moving through the brain. And CTE is a chronic way of affecting that,” said Webb. “And it comes from having multiple blows to the head, even when you're still concussed. So that's why a lot of the professional football players are coming down with CT at autopsy.”
Webb said once the autopsy is done and CTE is discovered, then it is easier to see that the symptoms, which can also include suicidal ideation and eventual dementia, were signs of the brain disease.
Head trauma should never be taken lightly. Webb said once a person has had a concussion, he is three times more likely to have a second one.
A person becomes progressively more susceptible to having a concussion with each one he has. And over time, that can lead to chronic brain trauma which can have devastating, even fatal consequences.