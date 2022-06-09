Right now, in your kitchen sink, do you have a sponge or a brush?
If you said sponge, listen up. Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.
Researchers at a Norwegian Food Research Institute say "a single sponge can harbor a higher number of bacteria than there are people on Earth." We're talking salmonella, among other things.
Researchers say the sponge stays wet and humid and it collects food residue and that's a prime environment for bacteria looking to grow. It doesn't really matter how often you clean that sponge. Bacterial growth is just hard to avoid in a wet sponge.
Brushes on the other hand dry out which means the bacteria dies.