TEXARKANA, Tx -- Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. The virus is spreading widely across southern states, including Louisiana and Texas. It is typically more prevalent in fall and winter months, but with COVID regulations easing, an unusual summer spike is occurring.
While symptoms are usually mild, it can be more dangerous for very young children.
“The most affected can be our infants or our very young children," explained Dr. Debra Wright-Bowers, a pediatrician with Collum and Carney Clinic in Texarkana. “Typically colds in older children may cause coughs, sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion. But in our very young they can get bronchiolitis. And they can have problems breathing.”
Bronchiolitis is inflammation of the small airways in the lungs. RSV is the most common cause of the condition in children younger than a year old. It can also cause pneumonia.
Wright-Bowers says there are symptoms parents of infants should be aware of.
“Infants that have problems breathing can have what we call nasal flaring, where their nostrils are flared open. Sometimes they can be grunting whenever they’re breathing. Sometimes their chests can cave in, when they’re using the muscles between their ribs to breathe or the muscles in their neck,” she said. “At the time that it’s noticed, they need to seek medical attention immediately and take their child to be evaluated so that intervention can be done.”
RSV can also be dangerous for older adults. If you have a young child or older adult in your care who is having trouble breathing, seek medical attention immediately.