SHREVEPORT, La -- Robotic-assisted surgery is laparoscopic surgery using robotic instruments.
The robot does not perform the operation. Rather, the surgeon is in full control, using robotic arms that copy the surgeon’s movements in real time.
The surgeon watches his movements on a 3-D, high-definition screen. This allows him to see things that before this new technology, he was unable to see.
According to Dr. Daryl Marx, there is no reason to fear robotic surgery.
“The ability to perform technically, precise operations is facilitated or made easier with the robot,” said Marx. “So, there's really nothing to be afraid of, no more than you'd be afraid of driving your car.”
Normal surgery typically requires larger incisions. Marx says hands are bigger and therefore, require a bigger opening to perform surgery. Robotic surgery is performed through smaller incisions, which can make it safer.
“You have little instruments that can do big things and small things through small incisions that don't cause cool air to go into the body and cool the patient, causing increased number of infections,” explained Marx. “Decreased incision size decreases infections.”
In addition, robotic surgery allows for incredible precision.
“When you compare it to laparoscopic surgery, the instruments are very long. And if you took a pencil or a long stick and held it in your hand, there's some people that can hold it very still. I can. But in others, the tremor is magnified as you get longer. Gone with the robot-- you can sew as precise and as tiny as you want. You could sew the skin back on a grape if you had the desire to,” said Marx.
Robotic surgery also provides ergonomic comfort for the doctor performing it. Doctors’ arms are propped up and in a good position, allowing them to work a really long time without getting fatigued.
While not all surgeries can be done robotically, Marx uses the technology on many of his abdominal surgeries.