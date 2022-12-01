LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week.
Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage of flu medication.
Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock is pulling through this year's flu season, the worst in years, according to the CDC and state agencies.
Despite supply issues, the pharmacy still offers flu medication that is increasingly hard to come by.
"We've seen the flu just drastically increase in the last few weeks, Anne Pace, pharmacist at Kavanaugh Pharmacy, said. "It's been much harder to get certain antibiotics, as well as Tamiflu, which is the main drug that we use to treat the flu in patients. And so, the regular tablets that people take as well as the suspension has been very difficult--and that's what kids use if they have the flu."
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the shortage is due to increased demand.
"The last few years, we haven't needed as much of the anti-virals for the flu or just general antibiotics for upper respiratory infections because patients--people were wearing masks. We didn't see as much of that in the last few years with Covid because we didn't get as much of that," Pace said.
"...the demand for it has drastically increased in the last two months. And so the suppliers of those products possibly were not prepared and didn't have the production of those that we needed. Even if you've gotten your Covid vaccines, you're up to date on your Covid vaccines, you still need a flu shot. Because they are different viruses. And so, your Covid vaccine does not protect you against the flu," she said.
The Arkansas Department of Health says the FDA has not yet issued any information on the shortage.
Pace says those who are unable to find needed medication should check multiple pharmacies, saying that various pharmacies often stock up in anticipation of shortages.
She also said that sicker patients are made a priority to receive medication.