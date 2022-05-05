SHREVEPORT, La. — A local doctor is the first in Louisiana to implant a new device to alleviate central sleep apnea.
Dr. Paari Dominic, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, used the Remede device to help 76-year-old Calvin Hightower get a safer sleep.
There are two kinds of sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when something, usually the tongue or relaxed throat muscles, blocks airflow to the lungs. Central sleep apnea is caused by the brain not sending a signal to the diaphragm to take a breath. That is where this new device comes in.
Once implanted, Remede works like a pacemaker for the diaphragm, sending a signal to the phrenic nerve to stimulate the body to breathe.
“In central sleep apnea, there is no obstruction of flow of air from the outside to the lungs. But in order for the air to go in, you have to take a breath. And that breath is usually initiated by the brain itself,” said Dominic. “The brain actually sends signals to the phrenic nerve that makes the initiation of breath. In these patients, there is no signal that comes from the brain every now and then.”
“I stopped breathing so many times a night,” said Hightower. In fact, a sleep study showed Hightower stopped breathing 48 times per night.
“I noticed that when we're sleeping, he would stop breathing, and I started sleeping with my hand on him,” Hightower’s wife, Pamela, said. “So, if he stopped breathing, I would shake him so he'd start breathing again.”
“So, the remedy watches for the number of breaths in a minute,” explained Dominic. “And if it sees that there is a pause in the person's breathing, then the Remede kicks in and initiates that breath for them.”
Hightower says he has noticed the difference in how he feels.
“Now I wake up in the morning, I'm not as tired, I’ve got a little bit more energy,” Hightower said. “So that's what that is.”
Remede is programmed to send signals only during sleeping hours.
