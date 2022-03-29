SHREVEPORT, La. — Graduating medical students from LSU Health Shreveport had their “Match Day” a couple of weeks ago. One of those announcements stood out.
Cassidy Horton, who has lived in Louisiana all her life, is about to embark on a medical career with the U.S. Army.
Horton always knew she wanted to be a doctor. But when applying for medical school, she got an eye-opening phone call.
“I basically got cold-called by a medical recruiter for the U.S. Army,” she said. “It never really crossed my mind that the military was an option to pay for medical school, and then kind of serve that way.”
She loves to travel and decided it would be a great way to both see the world and serve her community and country. So she applied for the scholarship.
“The night before classes started my first year of medical school, they called me and told me I received the scholarship,” she said.
So, with the Army scholarship, Horton is finishing medical school debt free. She now goes to Tacoma, Washington for four years to do her residency as an OBGYN.
“I’ll be training at a military training facility,” she said. “It is Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis McChord.”
She will not go through typical boot camp.
“I always tell people it’s like basic training light,” she said.
She has to go through direct commission and leadership courses, learn military history and how to conduct herself as an officer.
“We do ruck marches, we did land navigation. We did rifle shooting," Horton said.
How did she do with the rifle?
“I did, okay. I don't think I'm gonna make a career out of it,” Horton said with a laugh.
After her residency, she will have an active duty service obligation of four years. She will work in a military hospital on a U.S. Army base.
“My dream is to get stationed in Germany and live in Europe for a few years,” Horton said.
But she realizes with the instability of the current global situation, she could be deployed closer to military action.
“It’s a daunting prospect. But at the same time, you’re getting an experience that you wouldn’t get in the civilian medical field,” she said.
Horton said there are many ways she could serve closer to action, rather than the frontlines. But, she said, “If you’re in a battlefield situation, you learn the quickest way to save someone’s life.”
Horton said her parents are proud and excited for her to begin her journey. And they’re hoping to be able to travel to visit her, wherever she ends up.