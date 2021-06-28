SHREVEPORT, La. -- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a condition that occurs when someone has difficulty recovering after experiencing a traumatic event. The condition can last months, years, even decades.
PTSD is often triggered by situations, sights or sounds which bring back memories of the trauma and cause intense reactions.
“And that can make them re-live the experience as if they are experiencing it in real time. And that’s like a flashback. So that’s one of the symptoms of PTSD,” said Dr. Jayendra Patel, a psychiatrist with Christus Health System. “Second is a lot of intrusive memories of the experience. Third would be avoiding anything that would remind them of this kind of situation.”
Nightmares, depression and severe anxiety are also symptoms of PTSD.
Traumatic events can include abuse, car wrecks, severe weather events like hurricanes and tornados. Many first responders and military veterans suffer from PTSD. For veterans, the upcoming July 4th holiday can often be a trigger.
“We’re going to celebrate the 4th of July with what is the traditional thing we do at nighttime, is firecrackers. The firecrackers resemble the sounds of gunfire. So when the firecrackers’ noise is there, it often reminds veterans of being in the battle," Patel said.
Treatment for PTSD typically involves psychotherapy and medication.