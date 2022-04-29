SHREVEPORT, La. — With the rapidly escalating temperatures, it is easy to tell that summer is on its way to the ArkLaTex. With the summer season, come outdoor activities at area lakes, pools and parks. While fresh air and vitamin D are always healthy, remember to keep your skin safe.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. It can affect anyone, regardless of skin color. To identify it, doctors often use the ABC’s:
- A- Asymmetry
- B - Irregular Borders
- C - Color change
- D- Diameter (bigger than a pencil eraser)
- E - Evolving
Dr. Sarah Glorioso, a dermatologist with Ark-La-Tex Dermatology, says there are several types of skin cancer.
“Melanoma is, of course, the deadliest form of skin cancer, and it's one of the ones that is darker, blacker, can change rapidly and can be deadly. And then there's a basal cell skin cancer that has a little pearly nodule. It can be pink or red or raised, or even ulcerated. And then squamous cell carcinoma which is red with a thick crust,” said Glorioso. “So, those three main types of cancer are what we're looking for in a good all over body check.”
-----
Skin cancer can be treated effectively if caught early. And Willis Knighton Health System wants to help you do that. The hospital is offering free skin cancer screenings on Melanoma Monday as part of Melanoma Awareness Month.
Screenings will be done from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology’s Bossier office, 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 400; and the Shreveport office, 1811 East Bert Kouns, Suite 160. Register at www.wkhs.com.