SHREVEPORT, La -- The word psychology often brings to mind a therapist sitting with a single client who is talking about his or her problems. While that is certainly part of the wide scope of the field of psychology and the mental health professions, social psychology is a field that is becoming increasingly important in today’s world.
Social psychologists seek to understand the “why” behind people, their actions and behaviors by looking at how they interact with others around them.
Tilman Sheets, doctoral psychology professor at Louisiana Tech University, said to understand the individual, you must look at how he interacts in the world.
“We make many, many decisions every single day. But the reality is, a lot of those decisions aren't under our conscious control. We operate unconsciously most of the time,” he said. “And a lot of those unconscious decisions that we make on a daily basis are determined through the people we're with, the groups that we identify with, our social being.”
One way social psychology is often used is during the process of hiring. Many companies or businesses hire social psychologists or industrial organizational psychologists to aid them in choosing the correct job applicant. They can do this through both interviews and personality profiles.
“In personality theory we have a construct called agreeableness. And that would be how agreeable people are to others, and other ideas, and how they operate within groups, especially,” said Sheets. “And so, we would look at it from that perspective, in a selection setting, because most work, not all work, but a lot of work is dealing with teams and people working together.”
Humans are hardwired to be social and to find the place in the world where they fit in. While groups can be a really good thing, sometimes collective thinking can take a wrong turn. This can result in negative stereotyping, racism and discrimination. Sheets says it is important to understand what your own morals and beliefs are, and how they relate to the group.
“We form all these rules of behavior, and we're heavily influenced by those people we identify with. And we're more likely to gravitate toward groups that we agree with, and that pushes that belief system even further,” he explained. “But you also have to examine those groups with, to what you identify, and understand how you fit into it. Don't just blindly walk in and have that type of an influence.”