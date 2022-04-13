SHREVEPORT, LA. — The food and drinks you consume regularly could have devastating consequences. Especially if you eat a lot of processed meat and drink soda pop regularly.
Lori Roy, a dietitian nutritionist with Willis-Knighton’s John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center, works with patients to understand how their diets affected kidney failure. She says her average patient drank one to three soda beverages a day for many years. Soda beverages, especially Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper and Mountain Dew, contain phosphoric acid.
“Why they’re so damaging is that phosphoric acid increases the acidity of the body. It puts you in a state of slight metabolic acidosis. You don’t feel it, there’s no symptoms. There’s no way of knowing you’re in that metabolic acidosis,” Roy said. “But if that happens for years and years and years, it can damage the kidneys, as well as other organs in the body.”
Metabolic acidosis develops when too much acid is produced in the body, which the kidneys cannot get rid of. Both regular and diet soda beverages cause this condition.
Another thing most of her transplant patients have in common is a history of high meat intake, including processed meat.
“First of all, processed meats, which are real popular in this part of the country, when you eat ham, bologna sausage, bacon, pepperoni, lunch meat, they're a class one carcinogen, they increase your cancer risk. And eating meat, a heavy meat intake puts you into that metabolic acidosis,” said Roy. “And so again, it goes into that long term. It takes years, but it starts damaging the kidneys.”
Roy says another common denominator with her transplant patients is a diet with very few fruits and vegetables. She says eating more plant based foods is like taking a magic pill. It can improve health and sometimes even reverse damage.