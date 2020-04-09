The words we say mean a lot, and how we interpret words and situations can make the biggest difference in how we remain mentally and emotionally healthy.
During this unusual time of having to distance ourselves from others, licensed professional counselor Jerry Franklin suggest that if you are having issues with feeling alone, perhaps the best thing you can do is to change the way you look at the situation.
"I wish that those who had started those words had perhaps maybe said physical distancing as opposed to social distancing, because it's important that we stay connected," said Franklin. "I'm afraid sometimes that social distancing can mean that people isolate themselves as opposed to physical distancing-- meaning okay, I'm going to keep you at arm's length, or I'm going to stay outside that six feet."
Franklin says that while we need to keep our physical distance in order stay healthy, it is important to continue to reach out to people, whether that be with a phone call, on social media or online forum, or even waving at your neighbors across the street.
So keep your distance, but don't isolate yourself completely.
