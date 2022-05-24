SHREVEPORT, La. — Southern summers in the heat belt are not only hot, but also thick with humidity. And spending too much time in the summer heat can be not only dangerous, but deadly.
Some people are more at risk of heat-related illness than others. The elderly and the very young and people who are obese are more at risk. Common blood pressure and heart medications, along with cold and allergy meds can also predispose you to heat-related problems.
Dr. Thomas Caskey, an internal medicine doctor with CHRISTUS Urgent Care, says heat- related illness starts with just not feeling well. But it can get worse quickly.
“It's just when the human body cannot dissipate or get rid of the heat. You can't cool down adequately in the context of high heat and humidity,” Caskey explained. “So, it goes kind of a gradation from beginning at heat cramps, where you just feel a little fatigued, maybe excessively sweaty, the body gets hot, to the end of the spectrum is heat stroke, where you have very high body temperature over 104 and have central nervous system symptoms that can be life threatening.”
Caskey says temperature varies in different locations. And it is important to pay attention to how hot it really is a few feet off the ground where you are located. He worries most about high school football players on the practice field and roofers.
“What's the temperature on the surface where you're playing, practicing or working? And all of a sudden, it's 96 degrees at the weather station. But it's 142 on that black roof in the middle of the sun. And so, you need to take into account specifically where you are, not just what the temperature is on your weather app,” said Caskey. “It's really what the temperature is where you are actually working or doing your activities.”
Caskey says drinking water before, during and after being in the heat is essential. He also says someone who will be in the heat for long periods should acclimate their bodies, starting with short periods and working into longer periods of time.
In the coming days, KTBS health reporter Linnea Allen will dive deeper into heat-related illness, including heat stroke, the symptoms to look out for, and when it is time to seek emergency medical attention.