Dr. Pierce Nunley
About Dr. NunleyDr. Nunley brings international experience to his position as the director of the Spine Institute. He received his M.D. from the University of Kansas Medical College and did his internship and residency at LSU Health Sciences Center, where he has served as a clinical instructor since 1999 and as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery since 2006.
He completed a spine fellowship at the University of Basel in Switzerland in 1996 and at the Dallas Spine Group in 1997. Nunley also received specialized training at the Mississippi Sports Medicine Center in Jackson. Dr. Nunley is board certified by both the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and by the American Board of Spine Surgery.
Dr. Nunley is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, serves on the research fund management committee of the North American Spine Society, is a board member of the American College of Spine Surgery and has membership in the Southern Orthopaedic Association and Louisiana State Medical Society. He serves on the board of the Spine Institute of Louisiana Foundation, Musculoskeletal Institute of Louisiana and Syndicom Inc. The company's flagship product is SpineConnect, a leading collaborative innovation network for spine surgeons to collaborate on difficult and unusual cases.
He is published in numerous journals and books and has presented papers in Canada, Mexico and Italy, as well as all over the United States. He is currently involved as either the principal investigator or co-investigator in several clinical trial studies in progress at the Spine Institute of Louisiana.
He is married to Amie Jew Nunley, also a surgeon and has one daughter, Jasmine Virginia. He enjoys Internet and medical systems design and digital photography. He performs and composes music for voice, guitar, violin and piano. Dr. Nunley's other hobbies include tennis, golf, bicycling, diving, skiing and ranching.
Dr. David A. Cavanaugh
About Dr. CavanaughDr. David A. Cavanaugh has been in private practice for 20 years in Shreveport as a neurosurgeon since completing his residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center and his medical degree from the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.
He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Cavanaugh has received honors to include the Trustees' Distinguished Service Award by the Board of Trustees at Louisiana College for support of the college, his church and community and for his exemplary contributions in the field of medicine. Dr. Cavanaugh is also a contributing author for many neurosurgical publications, including Youman's Neurosurgical Surgery and The Journal of Neurosurgery. He is currently involved as a co-investigator in several clinical trial studies in progress at the Spine Institute of Louisiana.
Dr. Cavanaugh recently served as the Chairman of ThinkFirst National Injury Prevention Foundation, an organization dedicated to the prevention of traumatic injuries among young people. He has spoken both nationally and internationally about this program that has reached over 8 million young people, has had major influences on public policy initiatives, and continues to expand to reach those most vulnerable to traumatic injuries.
His hobbies include piano, scuba diving, golf, snow skiing and snowboarding, travel, and videography. He is married to Donna Burnley Cavanaugh, State Director for the ArkLaTex Chapter of ThinkFirst.
Dr. Euby J. Kerr, III
About Dr. KerrDr. Eubulus Kerr is a fellowship trained orthopaedic spine surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive spine surgical procedures. He is double board certified from both the American Board of Spine Surgery and from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
He completed his residency at Indiana University Medical Center and his Spine Fellowship at the University of Chicago Spine Center - Weiss Memorial Hospital. He has lectured both nationally and internationally in the field of spinal disorders.
Dr. Kerr participates as a consultant with two medical device companies in both a teaching and in a design capacity and has published papers and articles on topics related to improving spinal medicine and surgery. He is currently involved as the principal investigator or as a co-invesigator in the DASCORTM disc arthroplasty study and the AdventTM KineflexTM, Kineflex-CTM, and FreedomTMdisc replacement studies in progress at the Spine Institute of Louisiana.
His hobbies and interests outside of the clinic include spending time with his family, hunting and tennis. He is married to Gina Rauh Kerr and has four children, Sophia Nichole, Sloane Isabel, and twins Eubulus J. Kerr, IV, and Kennady Renae.
Dr. Andrew Utter
About Dr. UtterAndrew Utter, M.D., is a fellowship trained spine surgeon and neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive and complex spine procedures, spinal deformity and scoliosis surgery and spine and brain tumor surgery. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and completed eight years of internship and residency training and a Masters in Clinical Research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Dr. Utter also completed a spine fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in August of 2009. He has completed the Neurosurgery written boards, scoring in the 99th percentile and is eligible to sit for the oral boards after completion of 100 consecutive surgical cases.
He is published in numerous journals and books and has presented papers nationally at the American Epilepsy Society, The Winter Clinics for Cranial and Spinal Surgery, and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He has received numerous awards and honors to include Chief Neurosurgery Resident at the Mayo Clinic (2007-2008), a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Grant, and the BrainLab Stereotactic Clinical Case Award in 2006.
Dr. Utter is married to Dina Barnett Utter and they have 2 children, Nathan and Karleigh. His hobbies and interests include snow and water skiing, hunting, fishing, mountain biking and running marathons.