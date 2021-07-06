TEXARKANA, Texas -- While people may argue the benefits and disadvantages of mask wearing, one thing is certain, healthcare officials said: Wearing them slowed infections from spreading.
Now that masks are no longer required in most places, one such bug to be on the lookout for in children is strep throat.
Strep throat is a bacterial infection in the throat that spreads through contact with droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. It can only be diagnosed by a doctor swabbing the throat and testing for the streptococcus bacteria.
Children with strep may complain of certain symptoms.
“So, they’ll often say, ‘My throat hurts;’ maybe it’s scratchy. They’ll say maybe they have a little tenderness around their neck, meaning maybe a gland is enlarged,” said Dr. Debra Wright-Bowers of Collum and Carney Clinic in Texarkana. “Fever can accompany it. Parents can also notice that their appetite is down and they’re not eating as well.”
Red, swollen tonsils, sometimes with either red or white spots can be signs of strep, as can swollen lymph nodes in the neck.
Getting treatment for strep is extremely important.
“Treatment is an antibiotic. And it’s really important that you complete the course of the antibiotic,” said Wright-Bowers. “Untreated strep can go on to affect a child’s skin, heart, kidneys at times, and maybe joints. So that’s why it’s important to complete the entire round as prescribed by your doctor.”
If left untreated, strep throat can cause further illnesses like rheumatic fever, scarlet fever or meningitis and can even be fatal. Strep is not limited to children; adults can also catch it, as well.