SHREVEPORT, La. — A new study, led by LSU Health Shreveport cardiac electrophysiologist and professor Dr. Paari Dominic, finds that firefighters are at an increased risk for a dangerous heart condition.
Atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, is an irregular heart rhythm in the top chambers of the heart. The condition causes the upper chambers to beat so fast they can no longer pump blood, putting the body at risk for clotting and stroke.
Uncontrolled blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, and heart disease are all risk factors that can cause it. So can environmental pollution. That’s where firefighters come in.
The study, published in the Journal of the “American Heart Association,” found that the more fires firefighters respond to, the higher their risk for A-Fib. In fact, after adjusting for risk factors, researchers found a 14% increased risk of A-Fib for every five fires fought each year.
Dominic says that is partly due to chemicals and particles released into the air during fires, in combination with physiological factors.
“Firefighters are probably the only group of individuals that are not only increasingly exposed to these particulate matter and chemicals, but they also have the physiological risks involved with them. For example, when they fight fires, their heart rate goes up because their adrenaline levels go up because it's a very dangerous situation that they're in,” Dominic said. “Also, their fluid levels, the body volume of water, goes down because it's heat, it causes dehydration. So, their heart rate goes up.”
And every fire puts them more at risk.
Dominic says he hopes this finding will encourage firefighters to seek treatment for other risk factors that could add to the danger. In addition, they should be aware of A-Fib symptoms — heart palpitations, dizziness, light-headedness and fatigue— and get medical attention as needed.
He would also like to see companies that produce protective gear create lighter, easier to use equipment that firefighters could keep on during the clean-up period.
“What happens is many times firefighters actually take off the protective equipment after the fire is over, when they clean up the area. Unfortunately, because it’s heavy, it is uncomfortable for them to wear the equipment for hours at a time,” Dominic said. “The environmental particulate matter is not disappearing after the fire is done. It lingers in the air.”