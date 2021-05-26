SHREVEPORT, La -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month. At this time last year, the COVID-19 pandemic had been a catalyst to a rise in mental health issues, addiction, and calls to suicide hotlines.
Janet Miller, the executive director of the Louisiana Association of Compulsive Gambling, which operates the Shreveport suicide hotline, says that next year those calls will be easier for people to make. The national suicide hotline phone number will change to a three-digit number — 988 — in July of 2022. The calls will then be routed by zip code to the local help lines.
Miller says she thinks this will provide the help people need more quickly.
“I don't know that we're staying on top of all these mental health concerns and addiction concerns fast enough during this past year in the year or two ahead,” she said. “So we probably need that extra quick call-in for some people who are depressed or suicidal.”
Hotline calls have increased during the pandemic. Miller says she believes family privacy concerns could possibly have skewed reported suicide statistics.
“There is some uptick in some of the states, but also in different ways. Like, it seems to be different age groups are thinking about it, and at least they're calling us. So, we know that if they're calling us, we have an opportunity to help them to live. And that's what we want,” Miller said. “But also, we know that there are completion of those suicides as well, and maybe under-reporting of that.”
Until the three-digit hotline goes into effect next year, anyone having suicidal thoughts, call the NWLA Suicide Prevention Helpline at 877-994-2275, or the national prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255; that’s 1-800-273-TALK.