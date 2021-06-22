SHREVEPORT, La. -- Here in the South, summers are brutally hot with temperatures often reaching triple digits. The heat is not just uncomfortable, it is dangerous.
Being in the heat for a prolonged period of time can cause a person’s body temperature to rise. Heat exhaustion can occur, and if the temperature reaches 104 degrees, heat stroke is possible.
Dr. Peter Seidenberg, professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, explains: “The difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke is actually your body starts to shut down. And the first evidence of that is altered mental status. So people start acting confused. In heat exhaustion, you will have dizziness, lightheadedness, feel very weak and just not feel right. You’ll feel overall exhausted. When you start adding altered mental status to that, that's when it becomes heatstroke. And it's extremely dangerous.”
Seidenberg says there is one common misconception about heat stroke symptoms.
“One of the myths is that the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is that with heat stroke, you're dry or not sweating. And that's actually a myth. Most people who have heat stroke are actually sweating profusely,” Seidenberg said. “The stereotype of the dry heat is limited to people, especially older people on blood pressure medications, who are trapped in an apartment, a hot apartment without air conditioning, and they're found dry from severe dehydration.”
Left untreated, heat stroke can cause organs to stop functioning and the body to go into shock. It can be fatal.
If working out in the heat this summer, stay hydrated. And listen to your body. If you begin to feel queasy or light-headed, get to a cool place and drink water.
If someone begins to show signs of confusion after being in the heat, get them to a cool place and call 911 immediately.