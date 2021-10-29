TEXARKANA, Texas -- Today is World Stroke Day -- a day that aims to raise awareness of the seriousness of strokes.
Carotid artery disease occurs when fatty deposits clog the blood vessels that carry blood to the brain. If left untreated, it can cause a stroke.
The Transcarotid Artery Revascularization procedure — or T-Car — is a minimally invasive way to treat carotid artery disease and help prevent future strokes.
An incision is made in the patient’s neck. A small tube is then placed in the carotid artery. Blood flow is re-directed away from the brain and into a vein in the leg. This prevents any plaque from breaking away and heading toward the brain where it could cause a stroke.
Dr. Jeffrey DiCaprio of Collum and Carney Clinic performed this procedure on patient Roger Ross, who spent two days in the hospital.
“I think, technically, this was much more expedient and will be as durable in lowering the risk for preoperative complications significantly,” DiCaprio said.
“A little sore at first. I just carried on,” said Ross. “I didn’t do anything strenuous for the first week to 10 days, heavy lifting or anything like that. But the last week, I’ve done anything I want to do.”
Ross had previously undergone open carotid surgery, which put him at high risk and made him a good candidate for the less-invasive T-Car procedure.
“Oh I feel 100% better,” he said. “You don’t realize how bad you feel until it’s done. And then you see how much better you feel. It’s an amazing deal.”
“The procedure is something that parlays very well into clinical practice even in a smaller area like northeast Texarkana,” said DiCaprio. “We’ve had patients that are extremely high risk for open repair that have undergone T-Car with excellent results.”
Ross was Collum and Carney’s 100th T-Car procedure patient.