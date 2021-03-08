MINDEN, La -- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center's North Louisiana Rural Opioid Summit is Thursday and will feature The Tall Cop, former Texas law enforcement officer Jermaine Galloway known for his height and message.
Galloway is 6 feet, 9 inches tall with nearly 20 years experience in alcohol and drug education, enforcement and prevention.
Early on, people had a hard time remembering his name, but they remembered him as the tall cop. So the name stuck. And now, with his Tall Cop Says Stop campaign, he has traveled to every U.S. state except Maine and trains 60,000 people per year.
The sooner you can stop substance abuse behavior, the better, Galloway said.
“The earlier we impact drug use and addiction, the higher success rate we're going to have. In other words, it's easier to get you off drugs at 14 and 15, than it is at 45 and 50,” he said. “So with what I train people on, if you can identify and you can see it earlier, you can impact it earlier. We have a much higher success rate for your lifetime.”
Sometimes, Galloway said, a change in behavior can alert parents to a problem in their kids.
“Lack of motivation. A lot of people don't realize that. They’ll say, ‘my daughter was really motivated to do things, play sports, play in the band, cheerleading, whatever. And now she doesn't really want to do anything.’ When you see that drastic demeanor change, from anything to anything, there's a reason for it,” Galloway explains. “Now, the reason isn't always drugs. But there is a reason that occurred. It could be depression, it could be drugs, it could be a break-up with a boyfriend or girlfriend. But you need to figure out what it is.”
The North Louisiana Rural Opioid Summit is a free event and will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Minden at 301 Pennsylvania Ave.
For details, visit www.nlaros.org, call 318-371-3881 or email info@claibornemedical.com.