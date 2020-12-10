SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas based foundation is matching $50,000 of donations to a Shreveport hospital.
The David and Teresa Foundation will match up to $50,000 in donations made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Shreveport before December 31st.
This is the fourth year that the David and Teresa Disiere Foundation has partnered with Shriners to raise money for much-needed equipment.
The extra donations have helped the hospital raise money to build a new therapeutic playground, purchase a low-dose X-ray machine and purchase specialized orthopedic equipment needed to treat young patients. This year’s fundraiser will purchase more specialized equipment, so the doctors can treat children with the latest technology.
Shreveport is home to the first Shriners Hospital. Today, there are 22 Hospitals across the country and in Canada and Mexico. Nearly 1.5 million children have been cared for at Shriners Hospitals for Children, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
All donations made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport stay in the community, and they are tax-deductible.
To make sure your donation is matched, call the hospital at (318) 226-4272, or click here.