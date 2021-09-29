BOCA RATON, Fla.- Breast cancer develops when cells in the breast mutate and grow out of control, forming a tumor. There is no known cause of the cell mutation, but certain factors can increase the risk of this happening.
Aging and genetics are the biggest contributors to a woman’s breast cancer risk. Factors that may increase a woman’s risk for developing breast cancer include:
- Obesity
- Breast density
- Menstrual history
- A sedentary lifestyle
- Heavy drinking
- Previous medical treatments
The average age of a woman diagnosed with breast cancer is 62 and the average age of a woman who dies from breast cancer is 68. Women with a family history of breast cancer may be at a higher risk for developing the disease.
Women whose mother, sister or daughter has or had breast cancer may have double the risk. Women with a brother, father or son who has or had breast cancer also have a higher risk, as do women with a first-degree relative or multiple relatives who have or had ovarian cancer.
Race and ethnicity can be a contributing factor in a woman developing or dying from breast cancer:
- White women are more likely to develop breast cancer than Black women, but Black women are more likely to die from the disease.
- Black women account for more of the breast cancer cases among women under age 45, and make up a higher percentage of triple-negative breast cancer cases (a less common type of the cancer).
- Asian, Hispanic and Native American women are less likely to develop breast cancer or die from breast cancer than Black or white women.
Click here to learn more about the causes of breast cancer.