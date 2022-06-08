SHREVEPORT, La. — Asthma is the most common chronic disease in the developed world. Researchers say one reason this may be the case, is because our homes are too clean. It’s called the “hygiene hypothesis.”
“In essence, it's saying that perhaps we are raising our children in too clean of an environment. And we're not allowing our bodies to really learn what they need to be reacting to,” he said. “And so, instead of reacting to dangerous substances, they see harmless things as a threat and mount an immune response to them," said Kenneth Betzing, a physician assistant with CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners.
According to this hypothesis, these extremely clean environments do not provide the necessary exposure to germs. So the immune system does not learn the proper defense responses to ordinary bacteria in the environment.
Right after a child is born, its immune system begins the process of learning what bugs to fight. If the environment is too clean, and all bacteria have been killed off, the immune system will not fully develop.
Several studies support the hygiene hypothesis. They show that asthma and allergies are more likely to occur when there are low levels of a specific endotoxin — bacterial lipopolysaccharide, or LPS — in the home.
Scientists continue to study the relationship between asthma, allergies and respiratory illnesses. They are also studying a link with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, since it is often one of the first viruses infants encounter.
For more information, visit https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/consumers-biologics/asthma-hygiene-hypothesis.