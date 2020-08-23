Not Available
- Eviction notice serves heartache, confusion in Caddo trailer park
- Texas St. Bridge LED lighting project funded; anonymous donor revealed
- BPSO: Local attorney crashes D.A's office vehicle, cited
- Texas man arrested in casino homicide; victim identified
- Gov. Edwards requests emergency declaration ahead of twin storms
- At least 5 injured in 4 separate Shreveport shootings
- Neighbors in soon-to-be condemned trailer park begin moving out
- Man found dead in Minden swimming pool
- Report: Victim shoots self with BCPD officer's gun during struggle
- State Police search ends for suspect near Haughton
