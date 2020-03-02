COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La - The Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread across the globe and here in the U.S. Over the weekend, the U.S. recorded its second confirmed death.  

Coro signs

Symptoms of Coronavirus

As the number of cases increase, a sense of panic seems to be setting in with some. Local medial experts tell us we should not panic and simply be prepared.  As of now, they tell us that all we can do is approach this like we would the flu.

Spread

How Coronavirus can spead

For more information on the Coronavirus, you can visit the CDC website. You can also track the spread of the virus thanks to Johns Hopkins CSSE.  

Tracking COVID 19

Johns Hopkins CSSE is tracking the spread of Coronavirus
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments