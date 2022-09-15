SHREVEPORT, La. — Thyroid cancer is a growth of abnormal cells in the thyroid. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ that sits in the front of your neck below the Adam’s apple. It produces hormones that regulate metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, blood pressure, weight and menstrual cycles.
But, even as it controls important bodily functions, cancer in the thyroid usually does not cause any noticeable symptoms at first. It is often discovered when people get scans for other conditions.
There are several types of thyroid cancer. Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common. It is a slow growing type of cancer that can be cured with surgery.
“You can still get recurrence very frequently in the papillary thyroid cancer. And the recurrence can be either locally or it can be in the form of lymph nodes within the neck,” said Dr. Cherie-Ann Nathan, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center head and neck surgical oncology director. “So, we still have to watch these patients closely. But survival is very good in papillary thyroid cancer.”
The most aggressive form of thyroid cancer is anaplastic. While more rare, it is fast-growing and can be deadly. Nathan says research is being done here in Shreveport that gives hope to those who suffer from anaplastic thyroid cancer.
“We are at the cutting edge of clinical trials and research here in the otolaryngology head and neck department at the Feist-Weiler Cancer Center,” Nathan said. “So, there are a lot of great trials, especially for anaplastic. In the past, survival was four to six months once you were diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer. But now, with targeted agents that actually target a mutation within the thyroid tumor, we're seeing like some really great results.”
As thyroid cancer progresses, symptoms can appear. They include a lump in the neck, changes to the voice, difficulty swallowing, and pain in the neck and throat. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor.