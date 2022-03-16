SHREVEPORT, La. -- Richard Feinberg was an attorney for nearly 43 years. He had worked in private practice and in the Caddo District Attorney’s office. He was planning to retire in December.
But two months earlier, a heart attack changed his plans. And a tiny little device called the Impella 5.5 with Smart Assist allowed doctors the time they needed to put his heart back together again.
Feinberg woke up early one mid-October morning with what he thought was bad indigestion.
“The indigestion was, in fact, a heart attack,” Richard said.
“He said you need to take me to the emergency room,” said Richard’s wife, Carmen Feinberg. “And I knew something had to be wrong for him to say that.”
The Feinbergs were at Christus Highland within minutes.
“I went in and all I did, I went to get the wheelchair and yelled, ’Heart!’” Carmen said.
Immediately, nurses had Richard in their care, which was important because his situation was incredibly serious.
“Mr. Feinberg was as sick as you can get,” said Trey Baucum, an interventional cardiologist who treated Richard at Christus Shreveport-Bossier’s Highland hospital. “When he came to the emergency room he was actively dying.”
“My heartbeat had gotten down to 20 beats per minute and I had about 40 minutes to live,” Richard said.
“We had to put a temporary pacemaker in,” Baucum explained. “But the Impella was really the thing that made the difference.
The Impella 5.5 with Smart Assist is a device smaller than a pencil with a motor smaller than a pencil eraser.
“This device is really a temporary artificial heart,” Baucum said.
It does the work of the heart, allowing the heart to rest while doctors work on the patient. It is used mostly in emergencies and extremely difficult situations.
“To relieve the heart while we fix the blood vessels,” Baucum explained.
Richard had a quadruple bypass. Once the heart could work on its own again, the temporary pacemaker and Impella were taken out.
“These devices allowed me to No. 1, live, and No. 2, give the docs time,” Richard said.
The doctors and staff, and the Impella saved Richard’s life. Once he healed, he went to cardiac rehab, where he took heart-healthy cooking classes, learned to read food labels, and exercise.
Thanks to the heart attack, Richard went ahead and retired early. Now, he’s making the most of, and fully enjoying his retirement.
“I go to the gym at least four days a week. I walk Ruby a great deal,” Richard said. “I have so many books my wife is upset. They clutter the house.”
“I love books and I love that he reads,” Carmen said. “But, Honey, you wouldn’t believe!”