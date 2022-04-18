SHREVEPORT, La. — Organ transplants have become almost commonplace in today’s society. Medical advances have made the process more successful and accessible.
But why do so many people need transplants?
Dr. Gazi Zibari, the Director of Transplantation Services and Director of Advanced Surgery Center at Willis Knighton’s John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center, says it is often due to the neglect of our bodies. Unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, and not staying on top of medical issues through annual check-ups and preventative screenings take a huge toll on our internal organs.
“If you look at the patients who have kidney disease, they're either diabetic or they're hypertensive. And it’s likely that they have not been compliance with it,” Zibari said. “Otherwise, if we intervene early enough with our medical colleagues to maximize medical management, a lot of these patients can be saved from needing a kidney transplant, if we intervene in a timely fashion.”
For a successful organ transplant, doctors must treat a patient’s body with drugs that suppress the immune system. Otherwise, rejection of the organ can occur. This happens when the body’s immune system treats the new organ like a foreign object and attacks it.
But once the organ is successfully transplanted and accepted by the body, it can work for years, even decades.
Zibari says it is not uncommon for people to die of other causes with still perfectly functioning transplanted organs.
“So, it's very possible that those kidneys could last for a long time. Now, some of them do get the chronic slow rejection over the years and they end up back in dialysis. And then they will be reevaluated and considered for secondary kidney transplants,” Zibari said. “But we have had liver patients, pancreas patients, kidney patients who go for decades and decades without any problem.”
Zibari says they have a patient who had a transplant in the 1970’s, and the kidney is still working perfectly.
If you have not already, please consider becoming an organ donor. You can register at the DMV when you renew your driver’s license, or online at https://unos.org/register-to-be-an-organ-donor/ and click the Register Now button.