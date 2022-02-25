SHREVEPORT, La. — Psychiatric conditions such as anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder and others can have severe medical consequences, fom starving the body of nutrients and calories needed to live, to overloading the body with toxic levels of poor quality food, eating disorders can cause serious illness and even death.
Longterm starvation, abusing laxatives, frequent purging, sometimes in conjunction with over-exercising can cause heart damage, a slowing of the metabolism and even the shutting down of the reproductive system.
Not only can a person die from the condition, but about 26% of people with an eating disorder also attempt suicide. They are serious business. And without treatment, they are very difficult to overcome.
Dr. Jennifer Seidenberg, a pediatrician with Ochsner LSU Health who specializes in the treatment of eating disorders, says most of the time an outpatient team approach is best.
“You definitely want to have therapists involved with these patients to kind of get at the heart of what's causing the eating disorder,” she said. “Usually, a dietitian is helpful to help maybe develop a meal plan for the patients, and then definitely medical care to monitor their health, to check weight, to check electrolytes like sodium and potassium, which can be really altered in these patients, maybe to monitor cardiac status, as well.”
Seidenberg says some patients who are seriously ill will need a higher level of care. She says the earlier they get treatment, the better the outcome.
So, Seidenberg says if you or someone you know, no matter the age, is suffering from an eating disorder seek medical care as soon as possible.
Nov. 21-25 is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.