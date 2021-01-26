SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport State Senator Greg Tarver is upset. He wrote a letter to Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, after receiving complaints that the psychiatric ward on the tenth floor of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport was closed an no longer available.
The letter said in part: "I am taken aback at such a blatant move without an explanation as to why. More importantly, the constituents were unaware such a change had been made. Equally appalling to me, is why there seems to be a cloud of secrecy over changes that should be made available for public knowledge."
In response, Tina Martinez, Regional Director of Communications for Ochsner LSU Health wrote, again in part: "The information and accusations are incorrect. We continue to treat medically acute psychiatry patients at our hospital on Kings Highway. We successfully transitioned our behavioral health patients to Louisiana Behavioral Health in the much anticipated opening of our new facility in partnership with Oceans Healthcare. The new, fully renovated behavioral health facility expands our capacity to 89 inpatient beds, a 62 percent increase. This increase creates a firm foundation for future growth."