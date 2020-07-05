To limit the spread of the coronavirus in Canada, anyone entering the country must quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they have symptoms.
Saturday, police announced they fined two Americans for breaking the quarantine rules after being spotted multiple times in an Ontario town, according to a news release obtained by CNN news partner CTV.
Ontario Provincial Police said the 66-year-old man and 65-year-old woman entered Canada on June 24, both from Minnesota. They were directed to go their Canadian destination and stay there for 14 days, according to CTV.
"Both individuals failed to comply with the ... Quarantine Act and were observed making stops in the Town of Fort Frances," reads the release.
On June 30, the Canadian government extended its emergency order requiring anyone who enters the county -- whether by air, land or sea -- to quarantine for 14 days. This is in place until at least August 31.
"There have been 105,317 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,674 deaths," Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said in a statement on Sunday. "66% of people have now recovered."
To curb the spread of coronavirus, nonessential travel into Canada has been restricted since March and that includes travel across the US-Canada border. Last month, Canada announced it would relax some border restrictions for immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, including some who have been trying to enter from the United States.
"If you don't follow these rules, you could face serious penalties," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa in June.
The two Americans were fined CA$1,000 ($736) each, according to CTV.
Individuals could face a fine of up to $750,000 and a sentencing of up to six months in jail for failure to comply with Canada's Quarantine Act, according to a government news release in March.