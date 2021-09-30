BOCA RATON, Fla. - There are many different types of breast cancers called adenocarcinomas of the breast. Breast adenocarcinomas form in milk-producing glands called lobules or in milk ducts. These types of tumors are found in many other common cancers and form in glands or ducts that secrete fluid.
Breast cancer occurs in two broad categories: invasive and noninvasive. Most breast cancers are invasive, meaning the cancer has spread from the original site to other areas, like nearby breast tissue, lymph nodes or elsewhere in the body.
The two most common types of invasive breast cancer are invasive ductal carcinoma and invasive lobular carcinoma. The types of invasive breast cancers are listed below:
- invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC). IDC is a cancer that starts in a milk duct (the tubes in the breast that carry milk to the nipple) and grows into other parts of the breast.
- Invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) is the second most common type, accounting for roughly 5 to 10 percent of all breast cancers.
- Inflammatory breast cancer, which may be detected in the ducts or lobules, tends to spread faster than other types of breast cancer.
- Paget’s disease of the breast, also known as Paget's disease of the nipple develops in the skin of the nipple and the areola, creating unique tumor cells called Paget cells.
- Angiosarcoma is breast cancer that forms in the lining of lymph or blood vessels. It’s rare and accounts for only 1 to 2 percent of all sarcomas (including those found anywhere else in the body).
- Phyllodes tumors are rare and are found in the connective tissues of the breast. This type of tumor mostly affects women in their 40s, though it may develop in patients of all ages.
Noninvasive breast cancer cells remain in a particular location of the breast, without spreading to surrounding tissue, lobules or ducts.
The types of noninvasive breast cancers are listed below:
- Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which starts out as a mass that grows in a milk duct that hasn’t spread to other parts of the body.
- Lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS) is technically not considered cancer, but rather a change in the breast.
- HER2-positive breast cancers have high levels of the HER2 protein, which means they’re more likely to be fast-growing than some other types of breast cancer, but they may also be treated with drugs specifically designed to target the HER2 protein.
- Triple-negative breast cancer tend to grow and spread at a fast rate. This disease more often affects younger women, women of African-American descent and women with the BRCA 1 gene mutation.
Click here to learn more about the different types of breast cancers.