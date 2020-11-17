SHREVEPORT, La. -- The year 2020 has been tumultuous.
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and an unending election, many people feel uncertain about their future. And that uncertainty can cause anxiety, especially when it is ongoing, according to Dr. Jason Broussard, a psychiatrist with Willis-Knighton Health System’s Center for mental wellness.
“Most stress comes and goes. Usually in your life, something happens, you get stressed out about it, and it resolves,” said Broussard. “This is something that's just ongoing, which, obviously, having as much anxiety for this for any extended period of time is not good for your mind or your body.”
Broussard says stress can disrupt sleep and affect the appetite, which can lead to other problems.
“Whenever you're under stress, you have release of cortisol, adrenaline. And so these things have other effects throughout the body,” he said. “Any anyone with any kind of medical issues, usually, the being under prolonged stress can worsen that, whether it's diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems. It can really put them at higher risk and more complications within any kind of medical problem.”
Broussard says there are several things people can do to alleviate stress, adding that getting into a healthy routine gives predictability and lessens anxiety. Exercise strengthens the body, but also produces endorphins, which lower depression and anxiety.
Limiting time spent focusing on the news and on social media is helpful. Broussard says social media can be a stress trigger. Studies show that more time spent on social media is associated with higher rates of depression and anxiety.
For help, Broussard encourages people to reach out to a support system, family and friends. Staying in contact with loved ones prevents loneliness.
Most importantly, focus on the things you can control. For example, he said after casting a vote, there is nothing else you can do to control the election.
Personally follow COVID-19 safety measures, Broussard said, but understand you cannot control the outcome of the pandemic. He also said if stress is negatively affecting your life and routine, you should seek help from a counselor or doctor.