SHREVEPORT, La. — In the South, residents are fully aware of how hot it can get. By the time August rolls around, the ArkLaTex has likely experienced at least a few days of three-digit temperatures.
But no matter how long one has lived through Southern summers, the heat can still be dangerous and even deadly. Heatstroke is the highest level of heat-related illness.
Dr. Thomas Caskey, an internal medicine doctor with CHRISTUS Urgent Care, says staying in the heat long enough to have heatstroke is a dire situation requiring immediate medical attention.
“If you happen to have a thermometer, check their temperature. If the core temperature’s over 104 with central nervous system symptoms, those are the two criteria to define heatstroke,” Caskey said. “Confusion, disorientation, difficulty walking, talking, and so forth, that is a true medical emergency. It is very time sensitive to get that person cooled off. They’re commonly dehydrated as well, to get them rehydrated. And it has a relatively high mortality. So, it's a very serious illness.”
Caskey says at the extreme, people with heatstroke can have seizures and even fall into a coma. If someone becomes unresponsive due to the heat, they likely should have already received medical attention. Call 911 immediately.