TEXARKANA, Texas — Benign prostatic hyperplasia — or BPH — is a common condition in men over 50 that causes the prostate to enlarge.
The enlarged prostate pinches the urethra, which carries urine from the bladder. Symptoms include frequent urination, a weak urine stream and pressure when seated. Oftentimes, men with BPH will find themselves getting up frequently in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.
While medication and surgical options are available, there is also a minimally invasive procedure that can help. UroLift is a one-time procedure that can be done in the doctor’s office, with little to no downtime. It involves placing small implants in the urethra to hold the enlarged prostate out of the way to increase urine flow. The patient is given a sedative before the UroLift procedure, which takes about 10 minutes.
Mike Allen had the procedure done, and could not be happier with the outcome.
“Life changing, life changing. Sleep all night. Go to bed at 10:30 or 11:00, wake up at 7, 7:30, go to the bathroom for the first time,” said Allen. “It’s fabulous.”
“I think it’s a great option for patients that we can do in the office,” said Dr. Sean Womack, a urologist with Collum and Carney Association. It’s nice because it has fewer side effects. It’s very effective. It can allow you to come off your prostate medicine so you don’t have to take that the rest of your life. And there’s really no downtime with it.”
UroLift has no sexual side effects, like some medications can cause. And patients are healed and back to their normal schedules within 2-3 days.