SHREVEPORT, La -- Anyone who has ever had one knows the signs – a strong, persistent urgency to urinate, lower abdominal pain and burning. All signal the presence of a urinary tract infection or UTI.
And to say they cause discomfort is a tremendous understatement for those who've had them.
A UTI is a bacterial infection in any part of the urinary system, which consists of the bladder, urethra, kidneys and ureters. The most common and typically least dangerous are those which occur in the lower tract, or the bladder and urethra.
They are usually treated with a round of antibiotics. But according Dr. Nazih Paul Khater, assistant professor of urology and endo-urology and a robotic surgery specialist at LSU Health Shreveport, doctors need to first know what kind of bacteria is causing the infection.
“We always counsel the patient to do a urine culture before starting the antibiotics, because we need to target the proper bacteria to avoid resistance,” Khater said. “Sometimes, the infection is more recurrent, still uncomplicated, but then we have to do at least some workup, and the antibiotic should be given for at least a few months in a low dose.”
UTIs are more common in certain groups of people.
“Because of the anatomy of women, they have a shorter urethra, so they are more prone to have infection. Also women moving towards menopause, they are at high risk,” explains Khater. “Older men are prone to have infections as well, because of a big or enlarged prostate. We also have patients who are wheelchair bound, they have catheters and chronic indwelling catheters, those needs to be exchanged periodically. And patients who are immune-compromised, they are either diabetic, or they take some medications, so, those patients are prone to have infections as well.”
There are several things a person can do to help prevent the onset of a UTI.
“We always tell the patient to drink plenty of fluids, especially water. And we say the solution to pollution is dilution, because the more you drink, the bacteria will be flushed out of your system. Also, drinking cranberry juice can help,” said Khater. “We advise the patient to wipe from front to back instead of doing the opposite, avoid constipation, and empty their bladder shortly after sexual intercourse, in addition to drinking a glass of water.”
Most urinary tract infections can be easily treated. If they are not treated early, they can become dangerous.