SHREVEPORT, La. — A nurse in the UK reportedly credits the drug Viagra with saving her life from a potentially deadly case of COVID-19.
An asthma sufferer, Monica Almeida’s condition turned critical and she was placed in a medically-induced coma and put on a ventilator. Before turning off the ventilator, doctors gave her a very large dose of Viagra. Within 48 hours, her lungs were working again and she has since recovered. She and her doctors reported it was the “little blue pill” that saved her life.
But was it really the Viagra?
Along with its popular use of treating erectile dysfunction, Viagra, or sildenafil, is also used to treat pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs. It stimulates the production of nitric oxide in the body, which helps to relax blood vessels in the lungs so blood can flow more easily.
But Dr. Bob Holladay, LSU Health Shreveport internal medicine professor, says for COVID, a little blue pill is not likely to provide an immediate recovery.
“So, since Viagra can help enhance nitric oxide production or prevalence in the vessels, then that may have some benefit. That’s the theory behind all of it. But it’s not real strong. It’s not real potent in that regard,” he said. “And so, it’s not like you’re going to take it and all of a sudden, you’re better.”
Holladay says there are other drugs and inhalants doctors use that are much more potent and successful in treating lung issues, specifically for COVID-19.
A study was done in Chile with some patients getting sildenafil and the others given a placebo. There was no notable difference in outcomes between the two groups.
So, if you catch COVID-19, should you run out and get a prescription for Viagra?
“They don’t need to be doing that. It’s just not going to help them out. It’s not a wonder drug or anything like that. It’s not going to be a huge difference for them,” Holladay said. “Go see your doctor and get the recommended therapies. If you’re severely sick, there are some monoclonal antibodies we have available and if you’re in the hospital there are other drugs we’ve been using.”
While many men believe the little blue pill to be a wonder drug for its most popular use, it has also been used in the treatment of premature babies to help their lung function. So, Viagra certainly has proven to be a powerful drug. But so far, it has not proven to be much help in the fight against COVID-19.
Doctors say you should never take any drug, including Viagra, to treat COVID-19 unless instructed to do so by your doctor. All drugs have side effects that could endanger one's health. Vaccines are still the best protection from severe COVID-19 disease, physicians say.