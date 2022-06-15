SHREVEPORT, La. — The continued school shootings have teachers, students, parents and even the government scrambling to find ways to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future.
Oftentimes, adolescents who become violent were once the target of violence themselves. They were bullied.
Obviously, not all children who were the victims of bullying turn to violence. But identifying vulnerable kids and helping them to escape a bullying situation will not only make their lives better, it could also prevent the victim from one day becoming the aggressor.
Michelle Yetman, a clinical psychologist with LSU Health Shreveport, says signs that a child may be a victim of bullying start with isolation.
“We are meant to be social creatures. We learn social skills during adolescence, all of that's important,” said Yetman. “So, the kid who's just really withdrawing, doesn’t like school, is not getting joy, or pleasure or happiness out of anything, appears sad or sullen, changes in mood— these can all be signs of being bullied.”
Yetman says parents should talk to teachers if they think their child may be the target of a bully. She says bullying incidents do not happen in isolation. Someone else knows.
She also says if a child has friends— even one good friend— it can be a huge protective factor. She says kids who feel they have nobody are especially vulnerable.