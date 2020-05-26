Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WESTERN BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... WEST CENTRAL CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... EAST CENTRAL HARRISON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHEASTERN MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN TEXAS... * UNTIL 1100 PM CDT. * AT 750 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... OIL CITY, MOORINGSPORT, BELCHER, CADDO LAKE, DIXIE AND CAVETT. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&