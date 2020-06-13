"Sesame Street's" Big Bird joins CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill to tackle issues around the coronavirus. Watch the entire CNN/"Sesame Street" "ABCs of Covid-19: A Town Hall for Kids and Parents" below.
Sing along for coronavirus safety
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill sing along with "Sesame Street" characters as a reminder for how children can protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Gupta even brings along an accordion. Dr. Amy Acton, the former director at the Ohio Department of Health, answers questions about arranging play dates and going to the beach amid the outbreak.
Should you share food with Cookie Monster?
Cookie Monster answers whether it's safe to give him a cookie during the coronavirus pandemic. A panel of experts weigh in on how much Covid-19 information to share with your children.
Olympic stars give advice on how to stay active
Travel around the world to see how children in different countries are handling the coronavirus. Former Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez join the show to give tips on how to stay active while staying at home.