SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport-Bossier hospitals continue to deal with water issues.
Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health’s hospital campuses are back up and running. While they do have running water, they continue to use other sources due to the boil advisory. Some of its clinics are still closed.
Ochsner LSU Health continues to bring in tankers of water to both its Shreveport hospitals. Improved road conditions have allowed for more predictable, steady deliveries.
Willis Knighton’s Bossier campus is fully operational and is full. Willis Knighton’s North campus on Greenwood Road and its South campus on Bert Kouns are still without running water. Pierremont still has low water pressure.
Willis Knighton CAO Brian Crawford said they are still outsourcing water, but other supplies are being replenished.
“We're still using water tankers supplied by CNC and the National Guard for our non-potable water sources and keeping the environment cool or hot, depending on what's going on. We did get some of our trucks for deliveries, they’ve been able to come in since the interstates have been opened now. Food service was getting really low,” he said.
Crawford says it has been a frustrating situation.
“The fact is, if you have no water, there's no way to wash hands, there's no way to sterilize equipment, there's no way to flush a commode. And so you have all of those issues that you have to think about. And we know that the doctors want to get back to the clinics, and the patients who have been put off, they want to have those procedures done. But we want to make sure that when we open back up, we that we do it safely.”
Giving blood is one way community members can help those in need. Along with water shortages, hospitals are also dealing with a blood shortage.
Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health is hosting a Lifeshare blood drive at its Highland campus tomorrow. It will be in the atrium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.