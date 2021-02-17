SHREVEPORT, La -- Brian Crawford, the CAO of Willis Knighton Health System, said Wednesday local hospitals are dealing with a situation that is “worse than the COVID-19 crisis because it affects so many other issues of health care.”
The water outages and lack of water pressure that residential areas are suffering, are also dealing a major blow to hospitals. Crawford says all area hospitals are dealing with the same issues.
Any water pressure they do have is limited to lower floors, with upper floors having little to no water at all. Add to that, the treacherous road conditions which are affecting the ability for healthcare staff to get to work, and the situation is reaching critical proportions.
“I've got a number of my clinical, you know, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists who are spending the night in the hospitals who I've put up in motel rooms. I've got administrators that are spending the night as well,” Crawford said. “We're trying to conserve resources. First of all, the other issue is all of our hospitals are full. We're full of patients right now. And even though the COVID numbers have gone down significantly over the last month, we have an increase of pneumonias, and cardiac respiratory, congestive heart failure, all those other things that we see this time of the year anyway.”
The water issue is not only affecting regular day-to-day operations, but also making it impossible to deliver all patient procedures. While dialysis patients cannot be rescheduled, everything that is not an emergency has been.
“We've cancelled everything that is non-emergent. So from radiation and chemotherapy to diagnostics with MRI, CTs, all of our clinics are closed, outpatient, hemo-dialysis is closed down, occupational therapy, anything that is absolutely non-essential and non-emergent,” he said. “We're trying to just funnel what resources that we do have available, and the small amount of water pressure that we have available, to those critical patients.
Even that is a serious challenge. Crawford said at any moment there may be 60 people in the emergency room and no rooms to put them in.
Crawford said area hospital administrators have had conference calls with the cities’ mayors and are also in contact with the state Department of Health and the governor, with all working together to try to combat the dire situation.
“This crisis today is greater than the COVID crisis has been over the last 11 months because it affects so many people and patients in the population. So, we are looking at getting resources from Baton Rouge and South Louisiana in the form of tankers and the National Guard, bringing up potable and unpotable water that we can use. We're working with the Shreveport Fire Department who has come out -- and thank Chief (Scott) Wolverton – they’ve come out a number of times and filled up our water chillers, which provide our heating and air, HVAC systems for each facility because they have to be maintained by water.”
Crawford said when all of this is over, city leaders and health systems need to take a good look at the infrastructure challenges we have, and to fix them to ensure this does not happen again.