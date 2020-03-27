Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND BIENVILLE PARISHES. BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY WAS 14.4 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 11.2 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW. &&