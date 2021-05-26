The White House is teaming up with social media platform Snapchat, in hopes of encouraging young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Snapchat is releasing new augmented reality lenses, featuring President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Anthony Fauci and viral immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett answering questions about COVID-19.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows those who are 24 years old and younger, are getting vaccinated at much lower rates than other age groups.
While the age group is not at high risks of developing severe cases of COVID-19, young Americans can still suffer from COVID-19's long-term effects.
The new data is leading health officials to shift their focus, and spend more time encouraging young people to get vaccinated.
"Getting the vaccine is going to prevent you from spreading it to your friends and family," President Joe Biden says in his augmented reality experience. "Let's end the COVID crisis once and for all."
The White House still hopes 70% of Americans will have at least one COVID-19 shot by July Fourth.